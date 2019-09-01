Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $677,898; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Increased Its Globus Medical (GMED) Holding by $9.70 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 51.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 197,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The hedge fund held 583,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84M, up from 385,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.07. About 406,208 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical Sees FY18 Sales $695M-$690M; 21/05/2018 – GLOBUS SPIRITS LTD GLOS.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.24 BLN RUPEES VS 2.81 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 02/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.50; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC GMED.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 10/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Corporate Alliance Partnership with the Society of Lateral Access Surgery; 12/03/2018 – globus medical, inc. | alvue balloon dilation system | K171939 | 03/07/2018 |

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 5,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,319 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 12,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau Assoc Incorporated owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,000 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Ny invested in 13,057 shares. The Rhode Island-based Richard C Young Company Ltd has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Trust Co reported 483,598 shares stake. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 153,157 shares. 11.97M were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement System. 143,132 were reported by Greatmark Inv Partners. Geode Management Limited Liability reported 3.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Ltd Com holds 15,326 shares. Reik And Ltd invested in 0.47% or 14,536 shares. Invesco Limited reported 3.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vontobel Asset Mgmt holds 3.34% or 3.43 million shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na, Texas-based fund reported 55,488 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holding holds 2.15% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Company reported 1.06 million shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (EFA) by 67,552 shares to 23,479 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 547,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 167,000 shares to 507,140 shares, valued at $14.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Group (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 90,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,936 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc Reit (NYSE:PLD).

