Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stake Has Upped by Zazove Associates Llc; Global Thematic Partners Has Upped Jd Com (JD) Stake by $2.71 Million; Valuation Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 90,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 332,756 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 242,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 13.30 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN CONFORMITY WITH U.S. GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES THROUGHOUT PERIODS SINCE 2011; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LESHI 300104.SZ SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT RECEIVES INVESTMENTS FROM INVESTORS SUCH AS COMPANIES RELATED TO JD.COM, SUNING AND TCL

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 505,147 shares traded or 32.15% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 3.74 million shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $39.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 688,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Worst Mistake China Stock Investors Can Make Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD Stock Is the Best Chinese Equity – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart’s China Investment May Not Be A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Chinese Stocks to Watch in June – Motley Fool” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32 million shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of stock or 5,304 shares.