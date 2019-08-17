Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Shareholder Zazove Associates Has Raised Holding by $1.06 Million; As Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Market Valuation Rose, United American Securities Cut by $1.84 Million Its Stake

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 337,297 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 671,741 shares. Ipswich Investment Management invested in 3,250 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jlb And Assocs Inc accumulated 101,697 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Birinyi Inc owns 75,777 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.58% or 3.85M shares. Gotham Asset Lc accumulated 0.06% or 17,231 shares. 5,943 were accumulated by Financial. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd owns 1,563 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd holds 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,361 shares. Kings Point Cap Management holds 419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 31,045 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 470 shares. Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 101 shares. Regent Invest holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,969 shares.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs holds 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 79,714 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 520,664 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hilltop stated it has 56,836 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Co owns 694,396 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt has 614,737 shares. Cls Lc reported 289,536 shares stake. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 10,000 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc Inc stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 359,077 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 56,195 shares in its portfolio. 5,300 are owned by Robinson Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 194,410 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 4,450 shares stake.

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Enters Into $300 Million Revolving Credit Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Performance Review Of Another 8 High Dividend MLP CEFs: All Eligible For One’s Tax-Free Accounts And No K-1 – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2017. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Announces Monthly Distribution Amounts and Dates for July, August and September 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh (Prn) by 13.09M shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.74 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Baker James C bought $633,200 worth of stock or 40,000 shares.