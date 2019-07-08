Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Holder Zazove Associates Raised Position by $1.06 Million; As Blackrock (BLK) Shares Rose, North Star Investment Management Increased Its Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 2365.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,430 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, up from 58 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $472.44. About 405,046 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 12/04/2018 – BlackRock Had $55 Billion of Qtrly Long-Term Net Inflows in 1Q; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN CITES STATEMENT OF INTENT FROM BLACKROCK; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets in market rout, boosts profit; 28/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Frontiers: Portfolio Update; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 06/03/2018 – Short-term bonds finally regaining their lustre – BlackRock; 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S ROSENBERG SAYS MONEY MARKET FUNDS HAVE GENERALLY MAINTAINED “DEFENSIVE POSTURE” ON DURATION AS FED NORMALIZES POLICY; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Smll Cos: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK `MORE POSITIVE’ ON COLOMBIA FOLLOWING MARCH ELECTIONS; 23/04/2018 – AVIRON CAPITAL – INVOLVED PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 331,082 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider Baker James C bought 20,000 shares worth $305,234.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares to 13.74M shares, valued at $13.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Prn) by 6.67M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn).

