Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Holder Zazove Associates Raised Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Iowa State Bank Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $436,020 as Market Value Declined

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 225,221 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $35.01. About 6.21M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $633,200 on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Natl Bankshares In reported 26,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company stated it has 117,003 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Monetary Group Inc Inc accumulated 31,200 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 16,419 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). D L Carlson Invest Gru Inc, New Hampshire-based fund reported 10,110 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts owns 10,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1.04 million shares. Mengis Cap Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 11,537 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 373,226 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 144,965 shares. Kings Point Capital Management accumulated 0.18% or 55,250 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co reported 1,118 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 126,321 are held by Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insmed (Prn) by 2.86M shares to 13.74 million shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh (Prn) by 13.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19M shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Company (Prn).

