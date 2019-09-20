Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) Holder Zazove Associates Has Cut Its Stake; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Lowered Stake

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 13.77M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases

Zazove Associates Llc decreased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (KYN) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc sold 18,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 141,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 159,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. It closed at $14.91 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold KYN shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 26.60 million shares or 1.05% more from 26.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 194,367 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invs Lp has 0.06% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fiduciary Finance Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx accumulated 25,238 shares. 18,136 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co. Noesis Mangement Corp has 0% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 33,825 shares. Fincl Professionals holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 250 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Ftb Advisors reported 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 48,582 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.69% or 115,345 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Rech Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 1.12 million shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 2.63 million shares. Twele has invested 0.03% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Edge Wealth Management Llc reported 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 335,897 shares to 344,705 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 9.47M shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 40,000 shares were bought by Baker James C, worth $633,200 on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, June 20 THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) or 5,304 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Ops Limited Com holds 0.35% or 6,683 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Llc owns 43,934 shares. Welch Cap Prns Ltd holds 0.09% or 1,990 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 1.65 million shares. 3,605 were accumulated by David R Rahn Assoc. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nippon Life Invsts Americas has 510,197 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 3.44% stake. Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lesa Sroufe Co owns 30,048 shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd holds 2.52% or 139,397 shares. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Company owns 247,158 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. 9,084 were reported by Iron Limited Liability. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc reported 0.6% stake.

