Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) by $1.45 Million as Market Value Declined; Grainger W W (GWW) Shares Rose While Lpl Financial Has Trimmed Stake

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 19,049 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.11 million, down from 22,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $291.21. About 243,457 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 145,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.32M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.99 million, up from 8.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.84. About 1.34 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc holds 304 shares. Estabrook Mngmt reported 0% stake. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Northern reported 0.08% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Manchester Mngmt Ltd holds 1,799 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 4,327 shares. 8 are held by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Cap Fund Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Scout Invests Inc reported 0.24% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Ls Advisors Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 10,694 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 505 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsrs owns 8,670 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co has 61,131 shares.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.50 EPS, up 7.40% or $0.31 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $244.29 million for 16.18 P/E if the $4.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How Amazon Could Cost This Industry $20 Billion – The Motley Fool” published on April 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “W.W. Grainger: An Overlooked Soon-To-Be Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investors mull mixed quarter for Grainger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 42,566 shares to 48,723 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 91,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income (JFR).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 296,500 shares to 9.16 million shares, valued at $191.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Montage Res Corp by 242,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,913 shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.