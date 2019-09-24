Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding By $69.85 Million; Woodmont Investment Counsel Trimmed By $348,174 Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 8.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,682 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 18,632 shares with $3.87 million value, down from 20,314 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $160.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.54. About 3.35M shares traded or 14.37% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 21/03/2018 – Starbucks’ mobile order push meets resistance from ritual seekers; 14/03/2018 – Quick Service Restaurants Market in the US 2017-2021 with Key Players Chick-fil-A, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Restaurant Brand International and Subway Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burgers To Local Menus; 21/03/2018 – @JimCramer highlights the value of McDonald’s: The current pullback is a ‘gift’; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Global Comparable Guest Counts Rose 0.8%; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE FIRST 3 PROPOSALS ON PROXY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 28.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 1.11M shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 4.98 million shares with $318.52M value, up from 3.87M last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.09. About 558,513 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $336,414 was made by Joung Chansoo on Tuesday, August 20.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Monthly Report: September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Andeavor Logistics Lp stake by 404,955 shares to 973,462 valued at $35.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) stake by 203,800 shares and now owns 1.64M shares. Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.17’s average target is 4.59% above currents $67.09 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 2. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Ladenburg. Bank of America maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Reilly Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.18% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 54,508 shares. Cushing Asset Management Lp holds 4.12% or 1.67 million shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Lc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Narwhal Capital Mngmt holds 0.39% or 29,350 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,509 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Harvest Fund Advsr accumulated 2.59% or 4.08 million shares. Cincinnati Insur owns 102,266 shares. Chilton Mgmt holds 48,477 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin has 240,943 shares. 404,032 were reported by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited. Payden And Rygel, a California-based fund reported 425,600 shares. Notis invested in 16,175 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Citigroup Inc accumulated 82,328 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtnrs stated it has 21,628 shares. Wade G W & has 5,955 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc stated it has 0.21% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Palisade Asset Mngmt Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 52,610 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Company reported 4,466 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 182,757 shares. Bell Bancshares has 27,674 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research reported 727,677 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Regions accumulated 0.7% or 298,307 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.28% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Goelzer Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Coastline holds 0.44% or 14,520 shares in its portfolio. Bath Savings Com invested in 40,347 shares. Montag A And Associate invested 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). State Street stated it has 39.54M shares or 0.61% of all its holdings.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) stake by 11,635 shares to 151,666 valued at $24.78 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 8,261 shares and now owns 8,461 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) was raised too.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.82 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.