Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Position By $9.86 Million; Alyeska Investment Group LP Cut Its Novartis A G (NVS) Holding

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 7.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 47,777 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Alyeska Investment Group Lp holds 575,982 shares with $55.38M value, down from 623,759 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $210.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.27 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/04/2018 – Novartis announces new analysis demonstrating Entresto helped preserve kidney function in patients with chronic heart failure, especially those with diabetes; 09/04/2018 – Novartis To Acquire AxeXis For $8.7 Billion In Cash — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS FOUR OF THE 11 DIRECTORS OF THE JOINT JV BOARD ARE APPOINTED BY NOVARTIS. THEYWILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION; 03/05/2018 – FDA: FDA OKS TISAGENLECLEUCEL FOR ADULTS; 04/04/2018 – Novartis announces JAMA Cardiology publication of data showing Entresto(R) improves physical and social activity in HFrEF patients versus enalapril; 10/05/2018 – For all I know, $NVS Joe Jimenez really was responsible for the Cohen mess — but doesn’t it strike anyone else as just oh so convenient that insiders are sticking a knife in his back to PVAAC: Protect Vas At All Costs?; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 50%

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) stake by 29.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 547,500 shares as Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP)’s stock rose 0.88%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.38M shares with $45.12M value, up from 1.83 million last quarter. Knot Offshore Partners Lp now has $623.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 101,014 shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 18/03/2018 – KNOT: MUCH MORE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FINANCIAL-SECTOR RESILIENCE; 18/03/2018 – RPT-ECB’S KNOT SAYS INFLATION OUTLOOK HAS BEEN QUITE STABLE OVER SEVERAL QUARTERS; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KLAAS KNOT RE-APPOINTED FOR 7 YRS; 25/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – The Knot Expands Success of Inspirational Marketplace as Couples Create More Personalized Weddings; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MARKET EXPECTATIONS AND ECB VIEWS ON NORMALISATION CONVERGING; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III IS `KEY’ FOR GLOBAL BANKS; 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MEDIUM TERM ORIENTATION OF ECB POLICY SHOULD TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT ECONOMIC SHOCK WAS SO DEEP

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 3.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $2.88 billion for 18.29 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% negative EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 315,198 shares to 594,412 valued at $42.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 103,276 shares and now owns 178,276 shares. Legacy Acquisition Corp was raised too.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Altus Midstream Co stake by 627,314 shares to 14.76M valued at $87.10 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Noble Midstream Partners Lp stake by 230,327 shares and now owns 346,000 shares. Tallgrass Energy Lp was reduced too.

