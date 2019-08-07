Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Position in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by $19.42 Million as Share Value Rose; Stadium Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Green Brick Partners (GRBK)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 539,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.11 million, up from 3.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 279,878 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 10,053 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 0.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q EPS 22c; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 07/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – DOLLAR VALUE OF BACKLOG UNITS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $226.5 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 56.0%; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – HOMES UNDER CONSTRUCTION INCREASED 21.6% TO 760 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO 625 AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Adj EPS 34c

More notable recent Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “David Einhorn Buys Teekay LNG Partners, Boosts Energy Holdings in 1st Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on October 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Green Brick Partners and Green Brick Mortgage Celebrate Addition of New Atlanta Branch (NMLS: 1837322) – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Trophy Signature Homes Breaks Ground on First Model Home – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Ignore The Noise On Super Micro – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21,200 shares to 300,700 shares, valued at $28.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 41,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,547 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Add Passive Income and Diversify With These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “TFSA Investors: Turn the TFSA into Your Cash Machine With These Proven Dividend-Growth Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pembina Pipeline: Yield And Growth – A Unique Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.