Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Upped Its Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) as Share Price Rose; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, Holder Toronto Dominion Bank Raised Its Holding

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 33.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 64,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 255,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 190,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 1.20M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 30/04/2018 – Juniper Payments Announces New Management Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Company Profile for Juniper Payments; 06/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Brain Machine Interface Hardware Revenues to Reach $19 Billion by 2027 Driven by Medical Applications; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 30/05/2018 – Juniper Research: eSports & Let’s Plays Go Global: 850 Million People to Watch Games Content by 2022; 14/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Enterprise Mixed Reality Applications to Approach 40 Million by 2022, as App Revenues Near $6 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Delivers the Only Multicloud-Ready Orchestration and Analytics Platform for any Cloud and any Workload across Multivendor Environments with Contrail Enterprise Multicloud; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS 44c Plus or Minus 3 Cents; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52M, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.68. About 285,303 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. $182,000 worth of stock was sold by Miller Kenneth Bradley on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 7,101 shares valued at $177,525 was sold by Koley Bikash.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Insight 2811 reported 30,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 20,340 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 13,190 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 469,742 shares. 24,422 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.07M shares. Ameriprise owns 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 233,434 shares. 44.59 million are held by Dodge & Cox. Morgan Stanley stated it has 1.12M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 28,830 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 87,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natixis accumulated 247,724 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 180,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 53,132 shares.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CENIC Simplifies Infrastructure with Juniper Networks NYSE:JNPR – GlobeNewswire” published on November 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Mist Systems Partners with Forescout to Bring Secure Wireless Access and IoT Policy Enforcement to the AI-Driven Enterprise – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is 5G Adoption Finally The Long-Awaited Catalyst For Nokia Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 08, 2018.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delphi Automotive Plc by 215,902 shares to 190,092 shares, valued at $15.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,576 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Expand and Add New Ft. Laramie Origin, Launches Open Season – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners: Positioned For Significant Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magellan Midstream to Participate in JP Morgan Energy Conference – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 22,208 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Regions Corporation invested in 5,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Ipswich Management Com Incorporated owns 11,629 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 743,764 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Welch Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,902 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo accumulated 13,507 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Violich Inc reported 0.17% stake. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 282,703 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability, a Nebraska-based fund reported 556 shares. Salient Advisors Ltd stated it has 1.27M shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Co reported 11,216 shares.