Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Targa Res (TRGP) Holding as Shares Declined; As Carnival (CCL) Market Valuation Declined, Camarda Financial Advisors Boosted by $1.46 Million Its Position

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 9742.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 31,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 32,087 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49M, up from 326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $47.69. About 2.65 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival Corporation & plc To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.20 TO $4.40; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 50C FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (TRGP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 286,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 6.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.87M, down from 7.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Targa Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.10M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Targa Resources $750M Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Targa Resources a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Targa Resources Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Energy Master Limited Partnerships May Be the Best Contrarian Bet Ever – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 216 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 2,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested in 1.29M shares. Wetherby Asset Inc stated it has 10,317 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated accumulated 18,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 710 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation has 21,597 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 83,057 are held by Starr Interest. First Personal Financial Svcs owns 259 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Castleark Limited Company stated it has 20,880 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 97 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 27,752 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 220,190 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 871,320 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23,400 shares to 324,100 shares, valued at $30.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 1.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W had bought 22,050 shares worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32M and $50.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,152 shares to 14,653 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuwave Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Foster Motley reported 47,456 shares. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd reported 0.01% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Pennsylvania Tru Com has 0.18% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The Minnesota-based Tealwood Asset Management Inc has invested 1.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Brown Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Management has invested 0.29% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 11,846 shares. Td invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). The North Carolina-based Carroll Associate Inc has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Oakworth Capital accumulated 923 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 84,702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Phocas Corporation has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 880 shares.