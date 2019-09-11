Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Raised by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose; Tci Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $6.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.64. About 1.76 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – Medicaid recipients will get Amazon Prime discount; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Is New FAANG Punching Bag as Trump Reportedly Takes Aim (Video); 08/05/2018 – BI UK: Disgruntled Amazon customers are complaining that their packages keep arriving late, and it could be an ominous sign for; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 31,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.87M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.52 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.59. About 429,580 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stanley reported 4,073 shares stake. Aviance Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 15,619 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Fiduciary Trust reported 7,916 shares. Moneta Inv Limited Company holds 144,334 shares. West Family owns 0.37% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 24,600 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 3,260 shares. United Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 212,274 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust And, Missouri-based fund reported 29,647 shares. Citigroup holds 173,094 shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). American Rech And Mngmt accumulated 0.22% or 12,788 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 22,778 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Middleton Co Incorporated Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,750 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com reported 11,513 shares stake.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 664,783 shares to 7.08 million shares, valued at $176.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 930,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Gets Ready To Unveil New iPhones Later Today, But Lackluster Trading Dominates – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FTC probing Amazon over marketplace – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.