Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Stake in Knot Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Lifted by $902,500 as Market Value Rose; Edgewood Management Trimmed Holding in American Tower New (AMT) as Market Value Rose

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 52,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 8.47M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73B, down from 8.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $221.16. About 623,651 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (KNOP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The hedge fund held 2.42M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Knot Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 14,966 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 29/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS U.S. CONSUMERS WILL PAY PRICE FOR ANY PROTECTIONISM; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MARKET EXPECTATIONS AND ECB VIEWS ON NORMALISATION CONVERGING; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 09/04/2018 – Knot Standard Receives Significant Growth Investment from Provenance; 30/05/2018 – Knot Reappointed as Dutch Central Bank President for 7 Years; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NO MATERIAL RISK TO FINANCIAL STABILITY FROM CRYPTOTOKENS; 18/03/2018 – ECB’s Knot highly confident euro zone inflation will hit target; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS NEW ECB FORWARD GUIDANCE SHOULD FOCUS ON INTEREST RATES, APPROPRIATE TO START DISCUSSION ON NEW GUIDANCE NOW; 25/04/2018 – KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SEES GREATER RISK OF ECB ACTING TOO SLOW IN NORMALISING POLICY THAN TOO QUICK

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 203,800 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $73.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 149,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 122,291 shares to 16.86 million shares, valued at $1.93 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

