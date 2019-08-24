Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Stake in Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Third Avenue Management Has Boosted Its Visteon Corp. (VC) Stake by $2.43 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 448,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 9.46M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.23 million, down from 9.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15M shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 17/05/2018 – British Columbia delegation pushes for stalled oil pipeline in Alberta; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Warned It Would Ditch Project on May 31 Amid Political, Legal Uncertainty; 10/04/2018 – CANADA ENERGY MINISTER: GOVT IS “100 PERCENT” BEHIND KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – Canada explores options as Kinder Morgan halts pipeline work

Third Avenue Management Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp. (VC) by 40.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc bought 39,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 136,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.52M, up from 96,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.18% or $6.26 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 558,366 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76,602 shares to 276,136 shares, valued at $29.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Ltd. (NYSE:G) by 41,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,872 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp. (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kirr Marbach And Limited Liability Co In has 1.71% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 4,477 are held by Svcs Automobile Association. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 642,583 shares. Steinberg Asset Management Ltd holds 59,298 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 1.2% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 8,974 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp owns 3,647 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 0% or 2,727 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Optimum Invest accumulated 600 shares. Moreover, Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 1 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Communication invested 0.14% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Third Avenue Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 136,115 shares stake. Moreover, Millennium has 0.08% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought 2,000 shares worth $107,840.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41M shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $129.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 7.19M shares. Proshare Ltd invested in 342,959 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has invested 0.12% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 1,011 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas stated it has 49,730 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 29,882 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. Northrock Prns Llc has 32,132 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Impact Ltd Llc has invested 0.41% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 33,180 shares. Mengis Management Incorporated invested in 28,954 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 13.54 million shares. Linscomb Williams Inc has 0.42% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 248,882 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 31,200 shares. Rare Infra invested in 1.86M shares.

