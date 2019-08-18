Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raised Transcanada (TRP) Holding; Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shorts Increased By 39.83%

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) had an increase of 39.83% in short interest. AE’s SI was 49,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 39.83% from 35,400 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s short sellers to cover AE’s short positions. The SI to Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 3,784 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) has declined 16.99% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q EPS 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AE); 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q Rev $387.3M; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: AE May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q EPS 88c; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces CFO Resignation; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy Names Sharon Davis Interim CFO; 12/03/2018 Adams Resources 4Q Rev $408.5M; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 15/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Transcanada Corp (TRP) stake by 96.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 1.41M shares as Transcanada Corp (TRP)’s stock rose 3.20%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.87 million shares with $129.04 million value, up from 1.46 million last quarter. Transcanada Corp now has $45.03B valuation. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 711,818 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 19/03/2018 – TransCanada Expects No Material Fincl Impact From Proposed Tax Actions by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON FOR TRANSPORTATION SERVICE AGREEMENTS OF CRUDE OIL ON MARKETLINK FROM CUSHING TO MARKETS IN U.S. GULF COAST; 27/04/2018 – Keystone XL Stuck in Limbo as TransCanada Fights Legal Threats; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NEB ALSO PROVIDED GUIDANCE ON TOLLING PRINCIPLES TO BE APPLIED TO PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CONCLUDES CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA – CONTINUE TO ADVANCE MORE THAN $20 BLN OF MEDIUM TO LONGER-TERM PROJECTS INCLUDING KEYSTONE XL, COASTAL GASLINK; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA 1Q REV. C$3.42B, EST. C$3.21B; 20/03/2018 – TransCanada Chips Away at Alberta Natural Gas Pipeline Shortage; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SAYS $8 BLN COST FOR KEYSTONE XL IS STILL VALID

More notable recent TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC Energy declares quarterly dividends Toronto Stock Exchange:TRP – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Continues to Look Like an Excellent Buy – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TC Energy reaches agreement to sell Ontario natural gas-fired power plants for $2.87 billion – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Subsidiary Announces Closing of New $700 Million Term Loan Facility – Business Wire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) stake by 966,113 shares to 1.76 million valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 782,023 shares and now owns 5.13M shares. Altus Midstream Co was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.62 million shares or 1.19% more from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Blackrock invested in 0% or 174,385 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd owns 814 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com holds 30,091 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo accumulated 85,765 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Vanguard Inc owns 0% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) for 91,292 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 3,595 shares. Bankshares Of America De invested in 912 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Mngmt has 0.41% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Sei Communications stated it has 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 3,302 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 273 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 9,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 8,900 shares stake.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $133.36 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. It has a 43.03 P/E ratio. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana.

More notable recent Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Appointment Of Interim President For Gulfmark Energy – PRNewswire” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – PRNewswire” published on March 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Peter Cannito, Defense, Technology, and Government Services Executive, Joins AE Industrial Partners as Operating Partner – Stockhouse” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “9 U.S. oil stocks that could be gushers – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 17, 2014.