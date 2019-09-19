Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raised Sempra Energy (SRE) Position By $2.15 Million; Amalgamated Bank Boosted By $838,950 Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 30.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 15,700 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 67,900 shares with $9.33M value, up from 52,200 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $140.2. About 3.06 million shares traded or 119.05% up from the average. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Sempra Energy Ratings On Its Acq Of EFH; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 12/04/2018 – Sempra Energy’s lEnova Unit To Develop Marine Liquid Fuels Terminal In Baja California, Mexico

Amalgamated Bank increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 8.97% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 2,975 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 36,147 shares with $10.20 million value, up from 33,172 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $64.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $251.79. About 1.97 million shares traded or 36.88% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 22/05/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Amalgamated Bank decreased Mettler (NYSE:MTD) stake by 479 shares to 3,251 valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 8,544 shares and now owns 306,840 shares. Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) was reduced too.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Western Midstream Partners L stake by 1.60M shares to 9.64 million valued at $296.71M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enviva Partners Lp stake by 25,343 shares and now owns 471,039 shares. Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 4.32% above currents $140.2 stock price. Sempra Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14200 target in Thursday, May 23 report. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SRE in report on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained the shares of SRE in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

