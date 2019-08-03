Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raised Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake By $19.42 Million; CSG Systems International (CSGS)’s Sentiment Is 1.72

CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 110 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 64 reduced and sold positions in CSG Systems International Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 32.00 million shares, down from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding CSG Systems International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 55 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 23.06 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.28. About 102,442 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING SAYS BOARD APPROVES UPGRADE PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 145.75 MLN YUAN; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – FY REVENUE INCREASED BY 22% TO R2,13 BLN; 31/05/2018 – CSG HOLDINGS LTD CSGJ.J – CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – NEW DEBT AGREEMENT INCREASED CSG’S LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES POSITION BY ABOUT $30 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets New Debt Agremeent, Reducing Interest Rate and Increasing Liquidity About $30M; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015

River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Dean Capital Management owns 15,023 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.93% invested in the company for 200,202 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 89,199 shares.

Analysts await CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CSGS’s profit will be $22.59 million for 18.49 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by CSG Systems International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% negative EPS growth.

