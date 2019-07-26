Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raised Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Position by $8.09 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Apg Asset Management Nv Has Boosted Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 13.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 157,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284.36M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $280.92. About 625,940 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 367,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.9. About 96,014 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 11/05/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Election of Director at 2018 Annual Meeting of Limited Partners; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – FORECAST LNG DEMAND GROWTH WILL DRIVE SUPPLY EXPANSION POST 2020; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q Rev $77.1M; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 1.22M shares to 7.61 million shares, valued at $191.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 1.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Sprague Res Lp (NYSE:SRLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.41% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 1.11M shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 3,040 shares in its portfolio. Mu Communication Limited holds 3.74% or 24,000 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & holds 839 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 72,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 2,606 were accumulated by Perkins Coie. Clarkston Cap Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,150 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth has invested 1.72% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 3,724 are owned by Parsons Cap Management Ri. Gould Asset Mngmt Lc Ca has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Paragon Ltd Llc reported 48,610 shares. Cls Investments Lc accumulated 6,122 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 16,712 shares stake. Eulav Asset Management invested 0.65% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.76 million shares to 7.41M shares, valued at $354.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 19,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,360 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.