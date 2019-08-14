Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered Position in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $17.32 Million; Ingredion (INGR) Holder Corecommodity Management Decreased Its Position by $500,174 as Stock Declined

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 618,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 20.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.56 million, down from 20.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 2.49M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – GULFSTREAM NATURAL GAS SYSTEM’S RATES WITH CUSTOMERS, WHICH ARE ALL NEGOTIATED RATES, WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 5,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 20,718 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, down from 26,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.75. About 103,427 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0.01% or 43,597 shares. Mercer Advisers stated it has 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 162,267 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 356,760 shares. Walleye Trading Limited holds 0% or 1,399 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 348,986 shares. Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 29,335 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Inv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Reliance Trust Com Of Delaware holds 11,487 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase &, New York-based fund reported 23.58M shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 160,760 shares. Freestone has 0.28% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 162,525 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) holds 0.01% or 1,002 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Monday, August 5 CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. CHANDLER JOHN D had bought 10,000 shares worth $232,396 on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc by 57,466 shares to 76,913 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 81,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,654 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).