Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) as Share Price Rose; M Kraus & Company Lifted Its Microchiptechnology (MCHP) Holding by $488,310

M Kraus & Company increased its stake in Microchiptechnology (MCHP) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Kraus & Company bought 5,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 42,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 36,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Kraus & Company who had been investing in Microchiptechnology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.05B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 3.55 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY SEES MICROSEMI MERGER COMPLETED JUNE 2018; 12/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – News On Microsemi Corp. (MSCC) Now Under MCHP; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Closes $68.78/Share Buy Of Microsemi; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $2.0B NOTE OFFERING; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Gross Margin 61.4%; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 723,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 863,485 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.59. About 573,780 shares traded or 57.59% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 03/04/2018 – Viper Networks Engages ChainBytes for Weather Capture Development on Smart LED Poles; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 21/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microchip Technology Enters Oversold Territory (MCHP) – Nasdaq” on May 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Accelerate Smart Embedded Vision Designs with Microchip’s Expanding Low-Power FPGA Video and Image Processing Solutions – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EXPE, INCY – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Microchip Technology (MCHP) a Suitable Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,936 are held by Northwest Investment Counselors Limited Com. Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 2.11% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). National Asset invested in 3,457 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 10,490 were accumulated by Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability Company. Schroder Mngmt Grp has 0.05% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 337,834 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 0% or 86,878 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 3,076 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 2,762 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.02% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 5.59 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.09% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.06% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Fincl Corp In reported 0.02% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 3,400 shares stake.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R sold $326,860 worth of stock or 3,585 shares.