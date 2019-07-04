Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Holding; Main Street Capital Has 1.34 Sentiment

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP) stake by 5.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 160,081 shares as Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (CQP)’s stock rose 0.61%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.87M shares with $120.42M value, down from 3.03M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners Lp now has $20.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 68,962 shares traded. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEMKT:CQP) has risen 34.97% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CQP News: 05/03/2018 – Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 20/04/2018 – CHENIERE TO ARRANGE UP TO $6.4B OF CREDIT LINES; 27/04/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS DECLARES BOOST IN QTRLY DISTRIBUTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CQP 1Q REV. $1.59B; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE MAKES POSITIVE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON TRAIN 3; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.67

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 75 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 56 sold and decreased stock positions in Main Street Capital Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 11.75 million shares, down from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Main Street Capital Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 40 Increased: 56 New Position: 19.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 132,082 shares traded. Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) has risen 6.88% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $37.0M; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 15/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Beer-serving bookstore could open on Mainstreet in time for summer; 04/04/2018 – Mainstreet Health Investments Short-Interest Ratio Up to 9 Days; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.66 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $38.88 million for 16.69 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses. It has a 14.4 P/E ratio. It invests in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, and utilities sectors.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation for 106,108 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. owns 402,506 shares or 2.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 2.25% invested in the company for 278,893 shares. The New York-based Muzinich & Co. Inc. has invested 2.17% in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc., a California-based fund reported 39,892 shares.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CQP’s profit will be $280.73M for 18.39 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.67% negative EPS growth.