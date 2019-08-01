Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) as Valuation Rose; Mayo Investment Advisers Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Upped

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 450,280 shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc bought 2,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 25,127 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – APPLE: USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO USE SOME SERVICES AT ICLOUD.COM; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet President Donald Trump on Wednesday, according to an official schedule released by the White House; 04/04/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: EXCLUSIVE: Apple is working on touchless control and a curved iPhone screen; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple are in talks with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to lift its ban on Skype and FaceTime, which have been illegal in the Gulf country for years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,675 are owned by Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 22,279 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 5,451 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 700 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Company. Amer Century owns 4,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% or 890,440 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The New York-based Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.93% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Invesco holds 0% or 111,727 shares. Van Eck Associate reported 14,535 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 0.24% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 13,765 shares. Rr Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 7% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 1.21 million shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 1.92M shares to 7.98 million shares, valued at $271.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26.76M shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $1.65 billion and $85.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,485 shares to 15,080 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contrarius Mgmt Ltd has 118,718 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 92,952 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3.86M were reported by Harris Assoc Ltd Partnership. 62,661 are held by Essex Fincl. Edgar Lomax Va has 131,908 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2.97M shares. 48,125 were accumulated by Ipswich Mgmt Co. Jump Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 1.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westchester Capital Mngmt has 5.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Avalon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 50,000 shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.82% or 76,494 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles invested 4.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 17.08 million shares.