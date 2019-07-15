Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lifted Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position by $87.28 Million; Market Valuation Rose; First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Valuation Declined While Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Holding

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 23.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 64,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,704 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, down from 276,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.64. About 875,665 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 30/04/2018 – Parnassus Invest Buys New 2.9% Position in First Republic; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q EPS $1.13; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 888,311 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ZION vs. FRC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gradifi Helps Employees Accelerate College Savings – Business Wire” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic Bank DEP 1/40 PFD D % declares $0.343750 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sports Direct delays results as House of Fraser deal backfires – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 169,001 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $49.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 131,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.