Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increased Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake; Clean Harbors (CLH) Sentiment Is 0.79

Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.23, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 95 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 120 reduced and sold holdings in Clean Harbors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 49.15 million shares, down from 49.93 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Clean Harbors Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 85 Increased: 70 New Position: 25.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 30.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 15,700 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 67,900 shares with $9.33 million value, up from 52,200 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 1.24 million shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 13/04/2018 – MOODY´S AFFIRMS IENOVA’S RATINGS AND CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.43; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Oil-Rich Texas With Oncor; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Announces Executive Appointments; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CLH’s profit will be $41.33M for 25.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The companyÂ’s Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incineration, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities. It has a 50.56 P/E ratio. The Company’s Industrial and Field Services segment offers industrial and specialty services, such as high-pressure and chemical cleaning, daylighting, production servicing, decoking, pigging, and material processing services to refineries, chemical plants, oil sands facilities, pulp and paper mills, and other industrial facilities.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 5.52% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. for 1.01 million shares. Snyder Capital Management L P owns 1.06 million shares or 3.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 2.9% invested in the company for 149,278 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 2.59% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 3.46 million shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) stake by 149,000 shares to 2.72M valued at $114.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) stake by 71,500 shares and now owns 5.06M shares. Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy has $16200 highest and $13200 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 2.09% above currents $143.26 stock price. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, March 28 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRE in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited, Japan-based fund reported 10,530 shares. Btr Capital invested in 0.05% or 2,149 shares. Baystate Wealth Llc reported 0% stake. Qs Limited Company owns 14,727 shares. 199 are owned by Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Company. Whittier Com stated it has 0.03% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 1,520 were accumulated by Evergreen Cap Management. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 9 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 0.12% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 151,539 shares. 1,600 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc. Fund Mngmt reported 14,515 shares. Smith Chas P & Associate Pa Cpas, Florida-based fund reported 1,950 shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability, Washington-based fund reported 1,055 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

