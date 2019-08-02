Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Increased Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC); Greenwich Investment Management Upped Stonecastle Finl (BANX) Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53M, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 1.33 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Stonecastle Finl Corp (BANX) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 35,011 shares as the company's stock declined 1.10% . The institutional investor held 168,286 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, up from 133,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stonecastle Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 874 shares traded. StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) has declined 3.43% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BANX News: 09/03/2018 StoneCastle Financial Corp. Announces Cash Distribution of $0.38 per Share for First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – StoneCastle Cash Management, LLC Reports Record Asset and Account Levels; 03/05/2018 StoneCastle Financial 1Q Net Asset Value $21.58/Share

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget Buckeye Partners: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on February 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distribution for First Quarter 2019 – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream Partners, LP Unitholders Approve Simplification Merger – PRNewswire” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Midstream Floats Higher In Light Action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 664,783 shares to 7.08M shares, valued at $176.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Midstream Partners Lp by 159,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,654 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. Punch Inv holds 0.77% or 422,637 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Investment Inc has 168,286 shares for 3.88% of their portfolio.