Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Raised as Shares Rose; Pentwater Capital Management LP Holds Holding in Synchrony Finl (SYF)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 142,574 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 2.01M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 10,800 shares to 2.48M shares, valued at $99.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (Call) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. The insider Bairrington Phillip David bought 613 shares worth $31,944.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 842,600 shares to 47,643 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 391,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL).