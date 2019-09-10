Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Holding in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Lifted by $87.28 Million as Stock Declined; Ws Management Lllp Lifted Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Holding by $24.85 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 802.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 7.27 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 8.18M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.53 million, up from 906,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 751,177 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00 million, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $274.8. About 383,076 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 148,564 shares to 833,793 shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 398,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 541,211 shares, and cut its stake in Asa Gold And Precious Mtls L (NYSE:ASA).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Friday Option Activity: WDAY, LKQ, REGN – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs prefilled syringe option for Regeneron’s Eylea – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Regeneron’s evinacumab successful in late-stage study in inherited type of high cholesterol – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: REGN, BR – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Communications Limited invested in 88,206 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,545 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Van Eck holds 0.1% or 47,812 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.17% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,059 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Ltd reported 0.1% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 36,117 shares. Amer Century Inc has invested 0.43% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc holds 0% or 500 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 2,159 shares. Sands Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.52% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Commerce Bankshares holds 0.03% or 6,981 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life invested in 133 shares. 57 were accumulated by Captrust Advsrs. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 513,004 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Buyouts And Consolidation Could Perk Up U.S. Midstream Oil And Gas Stocks – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink Midstream’s proposed MLP buyout wins analyst support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 880,482 shares to 9.70M shares, valued at $318.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 842,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,643 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).