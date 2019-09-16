Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position; New York Mortgage Trust Has 3.12 Sentiment

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 1.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 145,000 shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.32M shares with $83.99M value, up from 8.18 million last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $4.11B valuation. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.41M shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 103 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 33 trimmed and sold equity positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 217.76 million shares, up from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding New York Mortgage Trust Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 23 Increased: 79 New Position: 24.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.20’s average target is 44.72% above currents $8.43 stock price. EnLink Midstream had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rating on Monday, September 9. UBS has “Buy” rating and $1100 target. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Mitsubishi UFJ. Jefferies downgraded EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rating on Monday, April 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $13 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 710,071 shares to 26.05M valued at $751.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) stake by 2.99 million shares and now owns 4.99M shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was reduced too.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. for 325,000 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc owns 274,739 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. has 0.2% invested in the company for 4.73 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,115 shares.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 5.11 million shares traded or 45.94% up from the average. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. The companyÂ’s investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.