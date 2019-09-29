Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Upped By $2.15 Million Its Sempra Energy (SRE) Holding; Firstenergy (FE)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 30.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 15,700 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 7.31%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 67,900 shares with $9.33M value, up from 52,200 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $39.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $144.48. About 1.25M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 10/04/2018 – LNG: Sempra Energy makes new appointments; 12/04/2018 – Sempra’s Mexican Unit Ienova to Store Fuel for Chevron; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL; 12/03/2018 – Sempra’s CEO Debra Reed to Retire, to Be Succeeded by CFO Martin; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 07/05/2018 – Sempra on track to finish Louisiana Cameron LNG export terminal in 2019; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 9, BOARD APPOINTED TREVOR MIHALIK AS CFO SUCCEEDING JEFFERY MARTIN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Board Appoints J. Walker Martin as CEO, Joseph A. Householder as President, Both Effective May 1; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy

Firstenergy Corp (FE) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 244 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 183 decreased and sold stakes in Firstenergy Corp. The investment managers in our database now hold: 474.43 million shares, up from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Firstenergy Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 10 to 12 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 145 Increased: 188 New Position: 56.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.15 billion. The firm operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services divisions. It has a 104.83 P/E ratio. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 3.29 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) has risen 25.99% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 09/03/2018 – JCP&L Establishes Estimated Restoration Times; 26/03/2018 – FIRST ENERGY METALS LTD – HAS APPOINTED GURMINDER SANGHA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY TO REPLACE PETERS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES MURRAY ENERGY’S CFR TO CAA1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Fitch: FirstEnergy’s Ratings Unchanged by Proposed FES Bankruptcy Settlement; 10/05/2018 – Met-Ed’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades FirstEnergy Solutions Issuer Default Rating to ‘D’; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY 2018 FORECAST INCLUDES NO BENEFIT FROM TAX REFORM; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Afrms FirstEnergy Corp. Rtgs On FES Bankruptcy Filing

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $399.60 million for 16.36 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 36% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “JCP&L Receives 2019 CIANJ Best Practices Award for Diversity and Inclusion Programs – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FirstEnergy: Growth Catalysts In The Face Of High Debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 16.96% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. for 2.91 million shares. Fir Tree Capital Management Lp owns 2.89 million shares or 12.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zimmer Partners Lp has 11.75% invested in the company for 25.94 million shares. The New York-based Jet Capital Investors L P has invested 8.6% in the stock. Axel Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 233,000 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Sempra Energy’s (NYSE:SRE) 34% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sempra Energy’s Subsidiary IEnova Signs Two Long-Term Solar Capacity Agreements With Liverpool And Circle K – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Are Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.04% or 454,993 shares. Pinnacle Partners reported 6,728 shares. Sumitomo Life Company holds 8,858 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Archford Strategies Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 183 shares. 39,132 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 127,962 shares. First Foundation Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 1,587 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc has 1,803 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0.02% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 15,531 shares. Moreover, Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo has 0.04% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 13,800 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smithfield Trust invested in 0% or 218 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 5,634 shares.