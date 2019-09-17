Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $31.12 Million; Stock Declined; Martin Currie LTD Lifted Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position by $4.22 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 972,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 8.72 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.77M, down from 9.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 365,039 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 32,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.51M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $103.73. About 176,107 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 03/04/2018 – HDFC: PROFIT FROM SALE INVESTMENTS IN MARCH QTR WAS INR3B; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED FILES FOR IPO; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Franklin India High Growth Exits HDFC, Cuts EIH; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT; 26/03/2018 – Economic Times: HDFC Bank may enter overseas bond sale business; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HDFC Bank: A High Quality Indian Bank – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks in Temasekâ€™s Portfolio – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HDFC Bank: A 5% Drop Would Be Welcome – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HDFC Bank: Correction Presents An Attractive Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 29, 2018.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,209 shares to 26,876 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 75,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,474 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “MPLX LP Announces Successful Early Note Exchange Tender Period – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “9.5% Dividend Yield Plus 6-7% Growth: MPLX Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX LP prices $2.0 billion senior notes offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engy Income Prns Limited Co invested in 2.32 million shares or 1.31% of the stock. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 0.49% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 2.24 million shares. Advsr Capital Ltd Company accumulated 73,202 shares. Natixis holds 0.12% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 466,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 20,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 7,631 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Northern Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 365,150 shares. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,000 shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs holds 6,732 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 962,628 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr, a Florida-based fund reported 244,184 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Franklin Resource has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 553,423 are held by Stifel Corp.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Berman Mlp And Enr by 160,700 shares to 233,200 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Antero Midstream Corp by 549,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.21 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.15M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. On Friday, August 9 Peiffer Garry L. bought $513,259 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 18,800 shares. The insider Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million.