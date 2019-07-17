Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Position by $8.97 Million; Shares Rose; At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lowered Its Position

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 448,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.46M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.23 million, down from 9.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 10.78M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN BEGINS CONFERENCE CALL ON TRANS MOUNTAIN DECISION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – FOR KMI STILL EXPECT TO MEET OR EXCEED 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER SHARE TARGET; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,101 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 94,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: HIRING MICHAEL COHEN WAS `BAD MISTAKE’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 05/03/2018 AT&T and Clairvoyant Networks Unveil Theora Care Solutions at HIMSS; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/05/2018 – Novartis and AT&T Spoke to Mueller’s Office About Payments to Michael Cohen; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.33 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 23,517 shares to 50,355 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41 million shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $129.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enviva Partners Lp by 19,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.