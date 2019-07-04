Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by $9.40 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As General Electric (GE) Share Price Rose, Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased by $572,679 Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 391,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.86M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.61M, down from 10.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 921,686 shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – Texas oil output surge clogs pipelines, depresses prices; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Timing of First-Quarter 2018 Earnings; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 60.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 63,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,438 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 104,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 21.73M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Health-Care Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion–Update; 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 25/04/2018 – GE Gets Reality Check After Moody’s Lowers Credit-Rating Outlook (Video); 14/03/2018 – GE: WOULD HAVE TO FIGURE OUT IF DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE MAKES SENSE; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 20/04/2018 – GE Power Revenue Falls Less Than Expected, But ‘challenging’ Conditions Continue — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Lp holds 0.03% or 25,730 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 143,366 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 880,487 shares. Moreover, Ruggie Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Bessemer Grp Inc reported 5,110 shares stake. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 22,575 shares. Usca Ria Ltd reported 81,021 shares. Freestone Cap Holding Ltd Liability Co reported 192,373 shares. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Ca reported 17,800 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 66,755 shares. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.47% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 32,599 shares. Parkside National Bank And Tru has invested 0.48% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny invested in 1.79% or 499,049 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 195,156 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oil Prices In A Tug Of War Between Fundamental Concerns And Geopolitical Risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “1 Turnaround Stock to Keep an Eye On – Motley Fool” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PAA’s profit will be $319.80 million for 13.98 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.23% negative EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19M shares, valued at $154.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Home Depot – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Turnaround of General Electric Stock Takes a Few Hits – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about General Electric Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After explosions, Brazil power transmission companies remove GE equipment – StreetInsider.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Ventas, Under Armour and General Electric – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moneta Gp Inv Lc accumulated 66,266 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust holds 0.05% or 43,310 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sei Co accumulated 1.01 million shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 15.01 million shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Live Your Vision Lc stated it has 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First City Mgmt has invested 0.46% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Earnest Prtn Limited Com reported 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kanawha Capital Ltd owns 245,810 shares. 126,602 were reported by Rampart Ltd Liability Com. Synovus Fincl holds 0.05% or 288,438 shares. Old National Bancorp In holds 101,197 shares. Moreover, Thompson Investment Mngmt has 1.89% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Slate Path Cap LP accumulated 10.35M shares. Northside Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 38,321 shares.

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32 million and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Us (FNDF) by 122,115 shares to 11,395 shares, valued at $314,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 54,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,095 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).