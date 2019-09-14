Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) by $4.64 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Gildan Activewear Com (GIL) Market Value Rose, Carroll Financial Associates Has Trimmed Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 37.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 421,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.14% . The hedge fund held 697,390 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 154,492 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 27.42% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION

Carroll Financial Associates Inc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc Com (GIL) by 83.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 2,794 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108,000, down from 16,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 293,805 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Energy Infrastrctr (FIF) by 60,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 280,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM).

