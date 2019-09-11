Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Global Partners LP (GLP) Holding by $4.35 Million as Market Value Rose; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Price Declined, Tci Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $322,020

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $176.31. About 5.51M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 million led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Global Partners Lp (GLP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 228,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.95% . The hedge fund held 2.18 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Global Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.34. About 57,663 shares traded. Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has risen 9.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLP News: 14/05/2018 – PolarityTE Acquires Operating GLP/USDA Preclinical Biomedical Research Facility and Announces Caroline Garrett DVM from Johns Hopkins as Chief Veterinary Officer at Polarity; 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Glp J-reit 3281.T -6 MTH results; 10/05/2018 – GLP – THE RMB10 BILLION (US$1.6 BILLION) HIDDEN HILL MODERN LOGISTICS PRIVATE EQUITY FUND WILL BE MANAGED BY HIDDEN HILL CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – G7 FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH GLP & NIO CAPITAL TO DEVELOP; 09/03/2018 – Global Partners LP Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 17/05/2018 – Global Partners Expects to Close Purchase in 3Q; 09/05/2018 – Global Partners Sees FY18 Ebitda, Excluding Items, of $180M-$210M; 10/05/2018 – GLP SETS UP 10B YUAN LOGISTICS PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.13 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,397 shares to 3,997 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold GLP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.15 million shares or 1.30% less from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 1,525 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 1,000 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Albert D Mason reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 55,280 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp owns 0.04% invested in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) for 47,100 shares. First Advsr Lp accumulated 0.01% or 280,548 shares. Kayne Anderson Cap Limited Partnership owns 2.18M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) for 27,786 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 19,500 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 2,454 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assoc accumulated 441 shares. 903 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27 million shares to 8.18M shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp.