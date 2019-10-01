Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding as Shares Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Weatherly Asset Management Has Trimmed by $310,452 Its Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 203,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.29 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 724,374 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM: DGP HASTINGS EXTRACTION PLANT RETURNS TO SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 26/04/2018 – EQM to Vote All Its or Units’ Limited Partner Interests in RMP in Favor of Merger Until Effective Time or Terminatio

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 164 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 15,753 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.83M, down from 15,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $860.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $4.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1740.19. About 2.55 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Third Avenue Betting Amazon Puts HQ2 in D.C. Area (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11, from $99 to $119:; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 18/04/2018 – Former rivals Amazon and Best Buy join forces to sell smart TVs; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead – But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 94.58 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Google – The Motley Fool” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Handicapping the Streaming Wars: Take a Look at Netflix’s Biggest Challengers – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “There Will Be Losers As Amazon Makes Another Healthcare Move – Nasdaq” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Takes On Sonos, Apple in High-End Speakers – The Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,123 shares to 62,772 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, New York-based fund reported 263 shares. Mengis Capital owns 1,006 shares. Invest Counsel holds 3.16% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Tru Division reported 1.66% stake. Antipodean Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 8.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,695 shares. Automobile Association invested in 459,868 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.44% or 1,898 shares in its portfolio. 4,161 are held by Mathes. Rockland Tru Com holds 752 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 258,727 shares. Finemark Bankshares Tru stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mawer Investment Management Ltd holds 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 22,827 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bamco Incorporated New York reported 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.97 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ETRN and EQM Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ETRN and EQM First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 23,100 shares to 474,722 shares, valued at $22.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 353,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 380,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Md Sass Svcs accumulated 38,500 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.01% or 8,058 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 24,944 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 175,583 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 22,175 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 122,011 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Ltd Company reported 183,312 shares. Spirit Of America Management reported 217,953 shares. Mariner Ltd Co has 52,053 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 15,907 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Walnut Private Equity Partners Limited Com accumulated 93,529 shares. Us State Bank De has 13,736 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.1% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).