Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Holding; Route One Investment Company LP Has Upped Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holding

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) stake by 6.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as Gaslog Ltd (GLOG)’s stock declined 10.04%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 600,547 shares with $10.48 million value, down from 641,847 last quarter. Gaslog Ltd now has $1.02B valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 254,183 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N QUARTERLY REVENUE $138.5 MLN; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $138.5M, EST. $143.2M; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 12/03/2018 GasLog Ltd. Orders a Newbuild LNG Carrier from Samsung Heavy Industries; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 15/03/2018 – GasLog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Route One Investment Company Lp increased Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) stake by 17.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Route One Investment Company Lp acquired 1.09 million shares as Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Route One Investment Company Lp holds 7.20 million shares with $174.24 million value, up from 6.11 million last quarter. Liberty Global Plc now has $19.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.93. About 5.48M shares traded or 90.46% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS LIBERTY’S VIRGIN MEDIA NOT ON THE AGENDA FOR THE TIME BEING; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence; 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone confirms 18.4 bln euro purchase of Liberty assets; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Experiences Big Inflow – Nasdaq" published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Tracking Seth Klarman's Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha" on August 16, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) stake by 36,900 shares to 91,300 valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Shell Midstream Partners LP stake by 597,152 shares and now owns 9.71M shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was raised too.

