Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed By $5.93 Million Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holding; Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) Shorts Up By 15.57%

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) had an increase of 15.57% in short interest. SRTS's SI was 103,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 15.57% from 89,900 shares previously. With 32,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS)'s short sellers to cover SRTS's short positions. The SI to Sensus Healthcare Inc's float is 0.97%. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.33. About 11,928 shares traded. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has declined 26.83% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) stake by 3.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 296,500 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 9.16M shares with $191.26M value, down from 9.46 million last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del now has $46.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 6.67M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 15/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAVE STARTED TALKS WITH KINDER MORGAN CANADA ABOUT POSSIBLE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE; 29/05/2018 – ALBERTA TO INVEST UP TO C$2 BLN IN POOL TO COVER UNFORESEEN COSTS ONCE TRANS MOUNTAIN COMPLETE; CONVERTIBLE TO EQUITY – PREMIER’S SPOKESWOMAN; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau set for emergency summit on pipeline crisis; 19/04/2018 – CANADA’S ENERGY MINISTER: KINDER MORGAN CANADA IS STILL INTERESTED IN TALKING TO THE CANADIAN GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC QTRLY REV $3,418 MLN VS $3,424 MLN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF APPROXIMATELY $7.5 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Canada Agreed to Fund Resumption of TMEP Planning and Construction Work; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: 2018 Budget Is Set to Achieve DCF of Approximately $2.05 Per Common Share

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.49 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold KMI shares while 278 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 1.34 billion shares or 1.57% less from 1.36 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 23,400 shares to 324,100 valued at $30.31M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hess Midstream Partners Lp stake by 482,800 shares and now owns 1.31M shares. Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CTR) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2300 highest and $20 lowest target. $21.67’s average target is 4.84% above currents $20.67 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1.