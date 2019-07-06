Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Sempra Energy (SRE) Position; TC PipeLines, LP (TCP) Covered By 0 Bulls

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Sempra Energy (SRE) stake by 965.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 47,300 shares as Sempra Energy (SRE)’s stock rose 13.69%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 52,200 shares with $6.57 million value, up from 4,900 last quarter. Sempra Energy now has $38.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 599,541 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY CEO DEBRA L. REED TO RETIRE; JEFFREY W. MARTIN; 08/03/2018 – Texas Regulators Approve Sempra’s $9.45 Billion Oncor Buyout; 08/03/2018 TEXAS REGULATORS EXPRESS SUPPORT FOR SEMPRA PURCHASE OF ONCOR; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS MARINE TERMINAL IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN SECOND HALF OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA IN TALKS WITH CUSTOMERS FOR LNG EXPORT FROM MEXICO; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy’s Joseph A. Householder to Succeed Reed as Presiden; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Dreams of Electric Cars in Texas With Oncor (Correct); 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA NAMES HOUSEHOLDER OPERATING CHIEF, MIHALIK CFO,; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon

Among 5 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 11 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, February 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, February 21. See TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) latest ratings:

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $33 New Target: $40 Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Sell New Target: $38 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $35 New Target: $38 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $33 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has market cap of $2.84 billion. The firm has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It currently has negative earnings. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold TC PipeLines, LP shares while 19 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 42.62 million shares or 0.80% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Valley Natl Advisers holds 39 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca invested 0.18% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.01% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Third Security Limited Liability Company has 0.54% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corp has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 6,014 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Us State Bank De owns 1,050 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 133,600 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 8,529 shares in its portfolio. Blackhill has invested 0.61% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). West Family holds 110,000 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 29,201 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh.

More notable recent TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of the Cushing® MLP High Income Index – PRNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TC PipeLines, LP announces first quarter 2019 cash distribution – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TC PipeLines, LP Announces 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 50,929 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 40.39% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Final Section of 2017 NGTL Expansion Program into Service; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Partnership Undertaking Complete Review of Strategic Options; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity. On Thursday, January 24 WALL PETER R sold $117,761 worth of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 1,049 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sempra Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, March 28. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on Thursday, May 23 with “Equal-Weight” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of owns 19,855 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 10,968 shares. Rampart Investment Management Co Llc accumulated 23,817 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 5,549 were reported by Bessemer Gru. Toronto Dominion National Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 178,023 shares. 602 were accumulated by Van Eck Assoc. Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Com holds 340,026 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage Inc reported 15,278 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested in 0.34% or 273,280 shares. 2,350 are owned by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Us Bank & Trust De invested in 0.03% or 82,254 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 407,300 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 10,765 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,210 shares.