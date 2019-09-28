Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Holding; Shorts at VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (VCMMF) Raised By 52.66%

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 4.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 193,700 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 4.39 million shares with $163.20 million value, up from 4.19M last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $19.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $37.27. About 1.09 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18

VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) had an increase of 52.66% in short interest. VCMMF’s SI was 382,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 52.66% from 250,300 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 255 days are for VOCUS COMMUNICATIONS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:VCMMF)’s short sellers to cover VCMMF’s short positions. It closed at $2.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Vocus Group Limited provides telecommunications and other services in Australia and New Zealand. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The firm provides data network solutions and fibre optic cable laid under the VOCUS communications brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand; and broadband solutions under the iPRIMUS, slingshot, flip, and orcon brands, as well as VoIP solution for small businesses and wholesale clients under the 2talk brand. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers utilities services, such as energy services to asset owners, multi-tenanted buildings, property developments, and sports clubs under the switch brand.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 710,071 shares to 26.05 million valued at $751.92 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) stake by 294,931 shares and now owns 568,554 shares. Tallgrass Energy Lp was reduced too.