Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding by $1.11 Million; Weatherly Asset Management Increased Stake in Visa (V)

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 3,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 39,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 35,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $391.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 5.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The hedge fund held 474,722 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.90M, up from 451,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 237,759 shares traded. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra to Sell Six Generation Facilities in Ontario; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $1.00B TO $1.15B; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners to Sell Portfolio for About $582.3M; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May

