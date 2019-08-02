Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Lowered Its Position in Gaslog LTD (GLOG) by $702,100 as Stock Value Declined; Renaissance Investment Group Has Upped Its Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Holding by $352,500 as Stock Rose

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 41,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 600,547 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, down from 641,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 59,336 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 30/05/2018 – GASLOG – GASLOG PARTNERS’ POTENTIAL DROPDOWN PIPELINE TO INCREASE TO 9 LNG CARRIERS WITH CHARTER LENGTH OF 5 YRS OR MORE DUE TO RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL; 21/03/2018 – GLOG0 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP: PURCHASE OF GASLOG GIBRALTAR FOR; 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Newbuild Vessel Scheduled to Deliver in 2Q of 2020; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q Net $42.5M; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 04/05/2018 – GasLog 1Q EPS 21c; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – 7.1% INCREASE IN QTRLY DIVIDEND TO $0.15 PER COMMON SHARE PAYABLE ON MAY 24, 2018

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $146.73. About 1.19M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 14/03/2018 – EV Group and IBM Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.14% or 4,886 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,717 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11.86 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.39% or 3.24 million shares. Sabal Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,976 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 1.57M shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Com owns 6,100 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.67% or 117,909 shares. Oak Associates Ltd Oh stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 74,321 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 6,346 shares. 3,973 are owned by Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Argi Inv Serv Ltd Liability Company has 22,559 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Torray Ltd Llc holds 122,327 shares. Portland Advsr Lc has 1.33% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Costco, DuPont, IBM, Merck And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Transforms its Software to be Cloud-Native and Run on Any Cloud with Red Hat – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp by 519,400 shares to 5.86 million shares, valued at $84.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.38M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).