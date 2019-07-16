Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) Holding; American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. Nomura maintained the shares of AEO in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies. See American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital 24.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Hold New Target: $20 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $28 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP) stake by 20.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp acquired 367,800 shares as Gaslog Partners Lp (GLOP)’s stock declined 6.59%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.12M shares with $48.06M value, up from 1.76 million last quarter. Gaslog Partners Lp now has $1.00B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 96,401 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.15% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Reports Financial Results for the Three-Month Period Ended March 31, 2018 and Increases Cash Distribution; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS PURCHASE FOR $207M; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Partners 1Q EPS 59c; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS IN 2 NEW CHARTERS PLUS OPTIONS FOR 2 ADDED; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Cnx Midstream Partners Lp stake by 2.26 million shares to 795,784 valued at $12.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) stake by 1.15 million shares and now owns 8.36M shares. Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. GasLog Partners had 5 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $2200 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. FBR Capital maintained the shares of GLOP in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The stock of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $3.00 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 11.74 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.