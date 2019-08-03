Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) by $22.58 Million as Stock Value Declined; Blb&B Advisors Has Upped Stake in Visa (V) as Shares Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 3,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 67,935 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, up from 64,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87M shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 94.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 1.61M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.79. About 560,326 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 597,152 shares to 9.71 million shares, valued at $198.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 63,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enable Midstream to Participate in MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference – Business Wire” published on May 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Announces Golden Pass as Cornerstone Shipper for Gulf Run Pipeline Project – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Craig Harris Assumes Chief Operating Officer Role at Enable Midstream Partners – Business Wire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $100.07M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Ltd Company has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raymond James Finance Services Advsr holds 0.61% or 943,259 shares. Clarkston Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,700 shares. Northstar Gru, a New York-based fund reported 2,213 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 132,137 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.03% or 272 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp reported 1.94M shares. Johnson Financial invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Panagora Asset holds 1.70 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt holds 4,266 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 6.66% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Logan Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 60,602 shares stake. Leisure Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).