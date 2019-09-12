Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $31.12 Million; Meritage Portfolio Management Trimmed F5 Networks (FFIV) Position by $846,365; Stock Declined

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 5,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 19,316 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81 million, down from 25,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $142.32. About 431,956 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 8 PCT TO $135; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SAYS BOARD ON APRIL 20, TOOK ACTION TO APPOINT FRANCIS J. PELZER AS ITS NEXT EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 972,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 8.72 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.77 million, down from 9.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43B market cap company. It closed at $28.78 lastly. It is down 19.19% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $740.03M for 10.28 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $6.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 145,000 shares to 8.32M shares, valued at $83.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salient Midstream & Mlp Fd (SMM) by 86,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Credit Suisse Ag reported 713,728 shares. Toth Advisory has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 58,241 were reported by Ameriprise. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt LP owns 431,247 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. 49,600 are held by Ameritas Invest Inc. Cv Starr Incorporated Trust holds 196,200 shares. Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 9,130 shares. Raymond James & Assocs holds 334,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Knott David M stated it has 4.47% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 302,200 shares. Joel Isaacson Commerce Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 100,847 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Franklin Res Inc has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. The insider Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million. $998,534 worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by SANDMAN DAN D.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 15,938 shares to 16,886 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 10,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).

