Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Position by $23.89 Million; As Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) Share Price Rose, Hutchinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.64 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads (HSBC) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 66,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,999 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 198,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.1. About 747,785 shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 17/04/2018 – JinkoSolar Extends Credit Limit with HSBC; 16/05/2018 – HSBC Remains Europe’s Largest Bank; Chinese Lenders Dominate Global Rankings; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-British bank HSBC to disclose 59 pct gender pay gap; 04/05/2018 – HSBC’s Head of Power for APAC Anne Kao Is Said to Resign; 18/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L : HSBC RAISES TO BUY; 20/04/2018 – HSBC EXPECTS CURRENT ECONOMIC MOMENTUM TO CONTINUE THROUGH ’18; 07/03/2018 – HSBC PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE CHINA SECURITIES VENTURE STAFF; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 25/04/2018 – RABIGH REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL CO SJSC 2380.SE : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 23 RIYALS FROM 22 RIYALS; RATING REDUCE; 07/03/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.5 EUROS FROM 18.3 EUROS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 45.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 723,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 863,485 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.63 million, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.6. About 114,098 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has risen 7.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – BOARD OF GENERAL PARTNER HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A CHANGE OF VIPER’S FEDERAL INCOME TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,293 shares to 320,439 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 8,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,786 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NYSE:NOV).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 547,500 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $45.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

