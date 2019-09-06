Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB) as Market Value Declined; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $511,185

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 618,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 20.35 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584.56 million, down from 20.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.60 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. It is down 16.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement to Acquire All Public Equity of Williams Partners LP; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 177,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 187,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 6.30 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Constitution Pipeline wins new life after FERC vote – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Hold the High Ground Despite Return of Risk Appetite – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $297.03M for 24.07 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 0.36% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 1.82M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company holds 0.09% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 17,522 shares. Schroder Mgmt Gru accumulated 87,078 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.06% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Canyon Advisors Limited Liability Com has 4.97 million shares. 43,792 were reported by Fifth Third Bancorporation. Sun Life holds 0.4% or 62,491 shares in its portfolio. 217,552 are owned by Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Company. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 122,227 shares. 5.69M are owned by Invesco Limited. New York-based Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability has invested 0.57% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27M shares to 8.18M shares, valued at $104.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 367,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. $273,275 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy: Cisco Systems vs. IBM – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings on Deck: Is Now the Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.