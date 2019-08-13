Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Stake as Shares Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Holder Nli International Cut Position

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 60,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, down from 64,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $310.83. About 6.53 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 17/04/2018 – CMO Today: Roberto Quarta and WPP’s Future; Netflix’s Blockbuster Earnings; Facebook Explains Non-User Tracking; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The hedge fund held 300,700 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.61 million, down from 321,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $98.31. About 2.07 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY BOOSTING PRODUCTION ON RESTARTED REFORMER, HYDROTREATERS; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting after overhaul; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 5,310 shares to 31,700 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 48,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt has 0.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il has 10,839 shares. Gladius Capital LP owns 9,702 shares. First Merchants holds 0.19% or 3,225 shares. First In invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 11,833 shares. National Asset owns 11,479 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,308 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 648 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2.34M shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 4.08% or 15,800 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 0.48% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,000 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd reported 101 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 563 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 74.01 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. Shares for $123,120 were sold by Sweeney Anne M on Thursday, February 14.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27 million shares to 8.18M shares, valued at $104.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 31,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.55 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 37,425 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc has 95,078 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hilltop owns 7,034 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 100 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 0.43% stake. Pnc Financial Services Grp owns 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 863,246 shares. Syntal Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com, a Texas-based fund reported 2,904 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 402 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us invested in 0.52% or 512,319 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management accumulated 457,600 shares. Cidel Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).