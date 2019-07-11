Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Global Partners LP (GLP) Position by $4.35 Million as Stock Value Rose; Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake Maintained by Lafleur & Godfrey Llc

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Global Partners Lp (GLP) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 228,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.85 million, down from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Global Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $686.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 58,762 shares traded. Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has risen 11.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.03% the S&P500. Some Historical GLP News: 08/03/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, GLOBAL EXPECTS TO GENERATE EBITDA OF $180 MLN TO $210 MLN; 08/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS GLP PTE. LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns GLP ‘BBB’ Rating With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Global Partners 1Q Net $59M; 02/04/2018 – G7 FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH GLP & NIO CAPITAL TO DEVELOP; 27/04/2018 – Global Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Distribution of $0.4625 for the First Quarter of 2018; 10/05/2018 – GLP – THE RMB10 BILLION (US$1.6 BILLION) HIDDEN HILL MODERN LOGISTICS PRIVATE EQUITY FUND WILL BE MANAGED BY HIDDEN HILL CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES FUEL SUPPLY AGREEMENTS FOR ABOUT 70 GAS STATIONS; 10/05/2018 – GLP SETS UP 10B YUAN LOGISTICS PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 17/05/2018 – GLOBAL PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YR

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc bought 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,901 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.28 million, up from 82,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $177. About 1.45 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Still Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $3.6B-$4B; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.71, REV VIEW $26.74 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,120 shares. Johnson Fincl Group owns 3,735 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd reported 0.15% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,323 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc owns 0.47% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 6,360 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,429 shares. Jupiter Asset reported 0.02% stake. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc owns 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 34,225 shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt has 0.5% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 5,135 shares. Gotham Asset Lc has invested 0.83% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Smith Graham Comm Investment Advsr Ltd Partnership invested 0.6% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cap Advsrs Incorporated Ok reported 0.69% stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,084 shares. Chemical Commercial Bank holds 2,962 shares.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,113 shares to 28,242 shares, valued at $10.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,390 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc Com (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Lawrence Taylor W on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold GLP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.15 million shares or 1.30% less from 13.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutler Capital Mngmt Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,600 shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.01% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Dorsey Wright & has invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Texas Yale holds 0.04% or 47,100 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Prtn Llp has invested 0.05% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). The New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP). Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 15,000 shares. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) for 200 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 55,280 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 0% or 119,711 shares. 301,484 are held by Advisory Rech Inc. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 280,548 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 19,500 shares. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 539,500 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $154.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crestwood Equity Partners Lp by 63,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp.

Analysts await Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GLP’s profit will be $3.40 million for 50.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Global Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.