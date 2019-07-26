Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased By $5.64 Million Its Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Holding; 3 Analysts Are Bullish CDW (CDW) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. CDW had 11 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, June 11. See CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy New Target: $113.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $120.0000 Initiates Coverage On

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Northcoast Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $100 New Target: $105 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $117 Initiates Coverage On

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 122,561 shares as Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.84M shares with $85.15M value, down from 1.97 million last quarter. Eqt Midstream Partners Lp now has $8.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 258,745 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $232.8 MLN VS $200.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to $1.065 Vs. $1.025; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Groesbeck Investment Nj holds 0.63% or 17,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System owns 432,792 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co reported 6,500 shares. Evergreen Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 98,395 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Duff And Phelps Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Moreover, Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.07% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 24,944 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 1.90M shares. Cbre Clarion Securities stated it has 0.05% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stephens Inc Ar holds 7,754 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Co owns 8,000 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp accumulated 0% or 18,184 shares. Salient Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.04M shares or 1.12% of the stock. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) has 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM).

More notable recent EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EQT Midstream Partners declares $1.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EQM Midstream Partners Announces Quarterly Distribution – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EQM Midstream: Outline On Mountain Valley Progress – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ETRN and EQM Second Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sweltering Energy Discontent Hits Midstream – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQM Midstream Partners had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EQM in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc given on Thursday, February 14.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased Shell Midstream Partners LP stake by 597,152 shares to 9.71M valued at $198.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) stake by 367,800 shares and now owns 2.12 million shares. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was raised too.

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bear Of The Day: CDW Corp (CDW) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CDW (CDW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “OMFL, PILL: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CDW (CDW) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CDW Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CDW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $114.58. About 151,015 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 32.88% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW); 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold CDW Corporation shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Co reported 9,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 13,320 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 1.54M shares. Aviva Public Lc invested in 55,372 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,756 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication stated it has 3.05M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory has 4,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Waverton Inv Mngmt accumulated 10,990 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Asset Mgmt holds 29,820 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 458,379 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.03% or 2,142 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Company Oh has 11,284 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.92 million activity. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,216 shares worth $1.49M. 4,000 shares valued at $360,800 were sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Monday, February 11. The insider CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold 14,900 shares worth $1.38 million. ALESIO STEVEN W sold $1.79M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, February 8. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E also sold $894,930 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Friday, February 8.

CDW Corporation provides information technology solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.73 billion. It operates in two divisions, Corporate and Public. It has a 26.08 P/E ratio. The firm offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.